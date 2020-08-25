ECOVACS Ozmo T8 Robotic Vacuum drops to new low at $100 off, more from $360

Amazon is currently offering the ECOVACS Deebot Ozmo T8 AIVI Smart Robotic Vacuum for $699.99 shipped. Saving you $100 from the going rate, today’s offer is only the second discount we’ve seen and a new all-time low. Delivering over 3-hours of runtime on a single charge, ECOVACS’ latest robotic vacuum is its most capable yet. It can easily cover 3,200-square feet per cleaning session and utilizes object recognition alongside laser mapping to traverse your home. Not only does it also double as a mop, but built-in Alexa features ensure cleaning is as easy as summoning the voice assistant. Rated 3.9/5 stars and we found it to deliver on all of the high-end features in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, over at Woot you can score the eufy RoboVac L70 Robotic Vacuum for $359.99 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you an extra $6. Down from its $500 going rate at Amazon, today’s offer is good for a 28% discount and matches the all-time low. This offering is centered around a 150-minute runtime, laser-guided cleaning, and dual mopping capabilities. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 185 customers.

We’re also tracking a $300 discount on Neato’s Botvac D7 laser-guided Vacuum, which has returned to the Amazon all-time low at $500. Then go swing by all of other deals for upgrading your space in our home goods guide.

ECOVACS Deebot Ozmo T8 AIVI features:

AIVI Technology identifies, recognizes, and intelligently decides what to do around obstacles like shoes and cables so you don’t need to clean before cleaning. DEEBOT offers faster and more accurate object identification, identifying obstacles 200% faster than previous AIVI. The extra-large 240 milliliter water tank covers over 2000 square feet of mopping. Carpet detection sensors instantly identify floor type, automatically avoiding carpets when mopping and doubling suction power when vacuuming.

