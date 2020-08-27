AmazonBasics Kitchen Tool Set hits all-time low at $16 (Reg. up to $37) + more

Today only, Woot has launched a new kitchen favorites sale with up to 46% off Gotham Steel, Cuisinart, AmazonBasics, and more. Everything ships free for Prime members, but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. One standout is the 17-piece AmazonBasics Kitchen Tool and Gadget Set for $15.99. Currently listed at $37 on Amazon, we have seen it go for between $18 and $37 over the last few months with today’s offer being a new all-time low. This is a great way to refresh your kitchen utensils and gadgets with 17 essentials in one fell swoop. Those include a slotted turner, slotted spoon, basting spoon, can opener, tongs, measuring cups and spoons, a grater, peeler, and a whisk, all made with “food-safe stainless steel and other non-toxic materials.” Everything is dishwasher-safe (other than the can opener) and carries a 4+ star rating. Head below for even more kitchenware deals.

While it might not be as robust as say the $90 OXO Good Grips 15-piece set, today’s lead deal is also a fraction of the price. In fact, today’s offer is one of the most affordable options we can find. Rachael Ray’s 3-piece set is $20, for further comparison, but you can score this 5-piece set for $13.50 after you clip the on-page coupon. It’s not quite as extensive, but it does carry solid reviews and will get the job done if all you need is some new spatulas and a set of tongs.

Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s Woot kitchenware sale right here for additional offers on cutlery, coffee makers, and more. And speaking of kitchenware offers, check out these ongoing deals on Ninja’s air fryer-equipped 6.5-quart Foodi Multi-Cooker, OXO’s gorgeous coffee grinder, and everything else you’ll find in our home goods deal hub.

More on the AmazonBasics Kitchen Tool Set:

Create a wide variety of delicious dishes with the AmazonBasics 17-Piece Tool and Gadget Set. This comprehensive collection of cooking accessories is the perfect starter kit for any new kitchen, first home, or simply as a one-and-done replacement set. From making soups, sauces, and batter to measuring, peeling, and grating your favorite ingredients, the kitchen tool set has you covered.

