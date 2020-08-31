All of Monday’s most notable Android app deals are now ready to go. Every afternoon at this time we seek out the day’s best price drops on Android apps and games via Google Play and beyond. Today’s collection includes titles like Peace, Death!, Tallowmere, Meganoid, Slayaway Camp, Galaxy Trader, One Up – Lemonade Rush, The Lonely Hacker, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at all of today’s best Android app deals and freebies.

Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:

We have some great Android hardware deals today headlined by LG’s V35 ThinQ Android Smartphone at 25% off. But we also spotted a new all-time low on Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6 Lite at $280 this morning as well. Those offers join today’s price drop on Google Home Max at $100 off as well. Along with today’s Chromebook sale with options from Samsung, Acer, and more starting at $260, we also have some new Fossil smartwatch deals. And be sure to swing by this morning’s Smartphone Accessories roundup for discounted add-on gear like chargers and cables.

Today’s best game deals: BioShock Infinite Switch $16, Zelda Link’s Awakening $50, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Peace, Death!:

You need to examine each client’s feature to determine his, her, or its fate. There are more features every day and the game becomes more difficult. Your client holds a pistol? Send him to Hell unless he changes his mind and drops weapons. Is your client a hat-lover? Should you send him to Heaven? No, it’s not that easy! First, take the hat off, and you might see the horns. Being a demon, killer, or an angel are features, too.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!