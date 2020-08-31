Get a workout in at home with this foldable flat bench for $100 (Reg. $150)

Today only, Woot is offering some notable deals on workout benches. You can score the Finer Form Foldable Flat Bench for $99.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $150 at Amazon, although you can clip an on-page coupon to drop it to $140 right now, today’s offer is the lowest price we can find. It also beats the Amazon all-time low by about $19. If you’re still looking to get a nice home workout setup going, this is a great place to start. Made from steel with a scratch-resistant powder coating, this is a flat-top bench with a 1,000-pound weight capacity. Along the top, you’ll find a 3-inch cushion for comfort and stability while a folding design makes for easy storage. Rated 4+ stars from over 320 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

You can save an additional $20 on either the Marcy Flat Utility Bench or the AmazonBasics model that come in at $80. Both highly-rated options, you won’t, however, get the folding design or the 1,000-pound capacity here (they max out at 600- and 375-pounds respectively). But if that’s not overly important for your needs, they are solid options.

Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s Woot workout bench sale for deals from $90.

While we are talking health and fitness, MyProtein is now offering deep deals on its Impact Whey Isolate and you’ll find even more in our workout deal hub. On the fitness tracker side of things, Fossil just launched a big-time end of summer sale on smartwatches alongside ongoing deals from Samsung, Skagen, and more right here.

More on the Finer Form Foldable Flat Bench:

Fabricated from high-strength steel, the perfect flat bench or utility bench provides the steadiness and support that you need for dumbbell bench presses, triceps dips, ab crunches and much more. This bench is also perfect for stretching, regular ab routines and can even be incorporated with other barbell-based equipment to give you the workout you want from your home gym.

