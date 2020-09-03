elago brings out new ice cream cone cases for AirPods Pro, available now

Sep. 3rd 2020

Long-time 9to5 readers will certainly be familiar with elago, the brand behind those fun add-ons for AirPods and other Apple cornerstones. Today, elago is expanding its offerings with a set of new cases for AirPods Pro. But this time, elago will be skipping the retro gaming vibes for something a bit more cheery. It’s all ice cream cones this time around. Now, I know these cases won’t be for everyone, but I think most everyone can appreciate the fun aspect of today’s announcement. Full details on pricing and elago’s new Ice Cream AirPods Pro cases can be found below.

elago adds more unique cases to its stable

Over the past few years, elago has brilliantly created this lineup of silicone cases for a wide range of Apple products. By relying on that material for the bulk of its offerings, they are able to quickly recreate accessories for Apple’s latest release.

Today’s new offering is an AirPods Pro case designed to look like an ice cream cone. It’s available in five different bright colors that reflect different flavors you might find on a cone.

The actual AirPods Pro case sits within elago’s silicone wrapping. There’s a cutout about two-thirds of the way up, which is where the lid opens as you’re likely familiar with.

A tan section extending out the side is made to look like an ice cream cone. The small hole on the end acts as a connection point for the keychain, making it easy to attach to your bag or purse.

elago explains further:

Cooling off in the summer important to protect yourself; protect your AirPods Pro in the same way! Made from premium silicone material, the Ice Cream Case protects from drops, dirts, and oils from daily use – keep your case looking brand new!

Pricing and availability

elago’s new AirPods Pro Ice Cream cases are now available in five different colors for $13.99 each at Amazon. Prime shipping perks apply, so you can likely have one in your hand in just a few days.

9to5Toys’ Take

I do like elago’s accessories. In a world where tech is primarily gray, black, or white, it’s fun to add a splash of color along the way. Now, I am partial to elago’s line of retro gaming accessories, personally, but kudos to them for keeping things fresh. You can browse through the rest of elago’s offerings on this page if you’d like to see what other fun creations they’ve come up with.

