Rachio 3 delivers HomeKit and Alexa control for your sprinkler system at $160

Amazon offers the Rachio 3 8-zone Smart Sprinkler Controller for $159.99 shipped. As a comparison, it originally sold for $230 but trends around $200 more recently. Today’s deal is $1 less than our previous mention. Headlined by HomeKit and Alexa control, the Rachio 3 smart sprinkler controller helps you save money and water by up to 50% thanks to an automated scheduling system. It counts on built-in weather-tracking features, which will skip any waterings if rain is in the area, helping you to save even further. Rachio also touts an easy to install design, which typically takes around 30-minutes. Leverage the smartphone app to track your watering and other settings over time. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Save further but ditch any smartphone functionality with the Orbit programmable hose faucet timer. It is currently $30 at Amazon where it also enjoys #1 best-seller status. Notable features include up to 4-hours of run-time with scheduling that can be set for 7-days per week.

Swing by our daily Green Deals roundup for even more price drops on anything geared towards environmental consciousness. That includes a particularly notable deal from the weekend on a Greenworks 40V 20-inch electric lawn mower that’s down to $322. Check out all of the details on that sale along with more Green Deals right here.

Rachio 3 features:

Save money and water! See up to 30-50% savings on your monthly water bill!

Avoid watering in the rain. Exclusive weather intelligence plus automatically skips unnecessary watering with features like rain skip, wind skip, freeze skip, and more.

Control from anywhere with the easy-to-use app. Run sprinklers, view upcoming schedules, and observe your estimated outdoor water usage.

