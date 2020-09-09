Score a new low on Creality’s Ender 3 Pro 3D Printer at $200, more from $22

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of SainSmart and Creality 3D Printers and filament starting at $22 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Amongst all of the deals, our top pick is on the Creality Ender 3 Pro 3D Printer at $199.99. Down from its usual $259 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 23% in savings, beats the lowest we’ve seen at Amazon by $16, and marks the best price to date. Ender-3 Pro delivers a 9.8- by 8.6- by 8.6-inch print area with a removable bed alongside a fast heating function to get you up and running in 5-minutes or less. It’s a great option for those just getting themselves acquainted with the world of 3D printing, and includes a print resume feature in case power is lost or something else interrupts a creation. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 1,700 customers. Head below the fold for more.

Compared to other 3D printers on the market, the Ender 3 Pro has one of the most compelling prices out there. You’ll be hard-pressed to find one for less from a notable brand, with even the entry-level Ender 3 selling for $10 more at Amazon right now.

If the featured offering isn’t quite what you’re looking for out of a 3D printer, be sure to check out the rest of today’s sale. There you’ll not only find additional printers, but some filament to round out your new setup or replenish an existing machine for less. Prices start at $22, and you can get a look at everything right here. Then for some inspiration on what to create, dive into our latest 3D printing diary piece.

Creality Ender 3 Pro features:

Ender 3 Pro comes with a UL Certified power supply, protecting your printer from unexpected power surges, that can heat the hot bed to 110℃ in just 5 minutes. Provide all-round protection to your 3D printer build plate and ensure consistent temperature throughout the build surface. Easy to remove the printing models after cooling. Ender 3 Pro can resume printing from the last recorded extruder position after suffering unexpected power outages.

