Just $8 fetches Nerf’s Star Wars Rey Blaster from Amazon

Amazon is offering the Nerf MicroShots Star Wars Rey Blaster for $8.02 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and comes within $0.07 of the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. This compact Nerf is a miniature-sized version of Rey’s Island Journey blaster. It comes with two Elite darts and fires one at a time. Given the small size of this blaster, it’s bound to be a great option to keep inside a desk, night stand, and the list goes on. Rated 4.9/5 stars.

Speaking of Nerf, did you see that its Halo-inspired MA40 blasters are now available for order on Amazon? Most would agree that this release looks fantastic, making it a fun option to collect while we await the release of Halo Infinite. Swing by our launch coverage to learn more.

Yet another way to have some fun is with PowerA’s Wired Zelda-themed Switch Controller. It’s been marked down to $16, allowing you to scoop it up for 36% off. Buyers are bound to enjoy Breath of the Wild branding, alongside a long, detachable 10-foot cord that should make wired gameplay a breeze.

If Star Wars-branding pulled you in, you may also want to have a look at the discounts we spotted on Force FX Lightsabers. Pricing starts at $155, so swing by to see which option has your name on it.

Nerf MicroShots Star Wars Rey Blaster features:

Blast into big fun with Nerf MicroShots series that includes collectible, mini-sized versions of favorite Star Wars Nerf blasters (each sold separately)! Imagine battling like Rey with the Nerf MicroShots Star Wars Rey (Island Journey) blaster, which fires 1 dart at a time and comes with 2 Elite darts. Nerf battlers can collect all the Nerf MicroShots blasters! (Each sold separately.) Star Wars products are produced by Hasbro under license from Lucasfilm Ltd. Nerf and all related terms are trademarks of Hasbro.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!