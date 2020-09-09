Save up to 23% on Force FX Lightsabers: Count Dooku $202, more from $155

Amazon is currently offering the Hasbro Star Wars Black Series Kylo Ren Force FX Deluxe Lightsaber for $154.88 shipped. Down from the usual $200 price tag, today’s offer is good for a 23% discount, marks the second-best we’ve seen this year, and comes within $14 of the 2020 low. Measuring over 40-inches long, this detailed replica of Kylo Ren’s Lightsaber authentically recreates the prop from the films. Alongside just looking like the real thing, it features a metal hilt, three light-up blades for some added flair, and sound effects. Whether you’re just looking to add some First Order action to the collection, or want to reenact scenes from the Sequel Trilogy with your younger Star Wars fan, this is a must-have. Ships with a clear display stand to easily show off in your collection. Over 570 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below the fold for more.

If you’re more of a Count Dooku fan, we’re also tracking the very first price cut on the Force FX version of his iconic Lightsaber at $202.35 at Amazon. While not as deep of a discount as the Kylo Ren option, today’s offer is a new all-time low and a rare chance to score this Lightsaber on sale. It features the same attention to detail and premium build as the featured option, but with a sleek curved design right out of Revenge of the Sith. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 125 customers.

Bring Kylo Ren to your collection for less by picking up the LEGO BrickHeadz version for $20, which we found to be a noteworthy kit for Star Wars fans in our hands-on review. Or for more brick-built creations from a galaxy far, far away, this morning’s 3,200-piece recreation of the Mos Eisley Cantina is definitely worth a look.

Kylo Ren Force FX Deluxe Lightsaber features:

Recreate the biggest battles and missions in Star Wars with this role-play toy from The Black Series! This series brings exquisite features and decoration, providing the quality and realism needed by every true devotee of Star Wars. Feel like the real Kylo Ren with this Force FX Lightsaber, featuring classic light and sound effects, and real metal hilt. A dark warrior strong with the Force, Kylo Ren commands First Order missions with a temper as fiery as his unconventional lightsaber.

