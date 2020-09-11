DSW Save More Event takes up to $60 off Sperry, Cole Haan, more from $30

DSW Save More Event takes $10 off orders of $49, $20 off purchases of $99, and $60 off totals exceeding $199 with promo code SEEYASUMMER at checkout. VIP Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. The men’s Sperry Brewster Duck Boots are a standout from this sale and they’re currently marked down to $70. For comparison, these boots were originally priced at $100. This style is great for fall weather and the exterior is waterproof. They also have a lining to promote warmth as well as a rigid outsole that helps give you traction. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks from DSW’s Save More Event.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Also, be sure to check out the Joe’s New Balance Flash Sale that’s offering up to 60% off sitewide and $10 off orders of $75 or more.

