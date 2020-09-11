DSW Save More Event takes up to $60 off Sperry, Cole Haan, more from $30

- Sep. 11th 2020 10:57 am ET

0

DSW Save More Event takes $10 off orders of $49, $20 off purchases of $99, and $60 off totals exceeding $199 with promo code SEEYASUMMER at checkout. VIP Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. The men’s Sperry Brewster Duck Boots are a standout from this sale and they’re currently marked down to $70. For comparison, these boots were originally priced at $100. This style is great for fall weather and the exterior is waterproof. They also have a lining to promote warmth as well as a rigid outsole that helps give you traction. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks from DSW’s Save More Event.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Also, be sure to check out the Joe’s New Balance Flash Sale that’s offering up to 60% off sitewide and $10 off orders of $75 or more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
DSW

DSW

About the Author