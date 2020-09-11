DSW Save More Event takes up to $60 off Sperry, Cole Haan, more from $30

DSW Save More Event takes $10 off orders of $49, $20 off purchases of $99, and $60 off totals exceeding $199 with promo code SEEYASUMMER at checkout. VIP Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. The men’s Sperry Brewster Duck Boots are a standout from this sale and they’re currently marked down to $70. For comparison, these boots were originally priced at $100. This style is great for fall weather and the exterior is waterproof. They also have a lining to promote warmth as well as a rigid outsole that helps give you traction. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks from DSW’s Save More Event.
Our top picks for men include:
- ALDO Knaggs Toe Oxford Shoes $55 (Orig. $120)
- Sperry Brewster Duck Boots $70 (Orig. $100)
- Cole Haan Grand Plus Boots $100 (Orig. $150)
- Sperry Gold Exeter Loafers $90 (Orig. $180)
- Aston Grey Ranni Chukka Boots $90 (Orig. $220)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Marc Fisher Jazlyn Espadrille $30 (Orig. $85)
- Stuart Weitzman Nude Sandals $135 (Orig. $398)
- Sperry Syren Double Duck Boot $90 (Orig. $130)
- Sperry Pier Wave Sneaker $47 (Orig. $57)
- Lucky Brand Paramo Bootie $38 (Orig. $129)
- …and even more deals…
