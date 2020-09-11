Express updates your look with 50% off dress clothes, 40% off all jeans, more

Refresh your wardrobe with today’s Express sitewide event that’s taking 50% off dress clothes, 40% off all jeans, 30% off fall tops, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable deals from this event is the Slim Straight Dark Wash Jeans that are currently marked down to $53 and originally were priced at $88. These jeans are a great style to have in your wardrobe because they can be dressed up or down seamlessly. This style is also flattering and will elevate any look with its crisp design. Better yet, they’re infused with stretch for added comfort. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out the Cole Haan Final Sale Event that’s offering up to 75% off hundreds of shoes.
Our top picks for men include:
- Slim Straight Dark Wash Jeans $53 (Orig. $88)
- Perfectly Polished Slim Jeans $59 (Orig. $98)
- Herringbone Quarter Zip Sweater $49 (Orig. $70)
- Micro Floral Stretch Shirt $42 (Orig. $60)
- Solid Knit Jogger Pants $55 (Orig. $78)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Wrap Front Cami Bodysuit $31 (Orig. $45)
- Organza Polka Dot Baloon Sleeve Shirt $52 (Orig. $75)
- Long Sleeve Crew T-Shirt $28 (Orig. $40)
- High Waisted Gray Jeans $48 (Orig. $80)
- Luxe Comfort Knit Jeans $48 (Orig. $80)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!