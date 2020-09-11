Express updates your look with 50% off dress clothes, 40% off all jeans, more

- Sep. 11th 2020 1:05 pm ET

0

Refresh your wardrobe with today’s Express sitewide event that’s taking 50% off dress clothes, 40% off all jeans, 30% off fall tops, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable deals from this event is the Slim Straight Dark Wash Jeans that are currently marked down to $53 and originally were priced at $88. These jeans are a great style to have in your wardrobe because they can be dressed up or down seamlessly. This style is also flattering and will elevate any look with its crisp design. Better yet, they’re infused with stretch for added comfort. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out the Cole Haan Final Sale Event that’s offering up to 75% off hundreds of shoes.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Express

Express

About the Author