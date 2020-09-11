Jim Beam cast iron/wood cookware up to 60% off with deals from $12

Woot is offering a series of very notable deals on grilling gear and BBQ accessories right now at up to 60% off. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members, but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. There is quite a notable selection of Jim Beam’s grilling accessories on tap here as well as BBQ/kitchen utensil sets and much more. Just about everything here carries solid 4+ star ratings. While we might be moving towards the cooler months now, if you’re anything like me a little bit of snow and rain can’t stop the BBQ from getting fired up. Otherwise, you can consider these some great off-season offers — although much of this gear will remain useful inside as well — to ready you for next season. The offers start from just $12 and you’ll find all of our top picks from the sale below.

Jim Beam grilling/cooking gear deals:

Be sure to browse through the rest of the Woot grilling event for additional offers from Chef Basics, Alpine, Vivere, and more. Plus, you’ll want to check out this deal on ThermoPro’s instant grilling thermometer while you’re at it.

We have seen our fair share of interesting new grilling products this starting with the Weber Connect Smart Grill Hub and followed up by Cuisinart’s new intelligent offerings. We also got a look at the sleek new Spark Precision Charcoal Grill and NOMAD’s portable grill that stealthily disguises itself as a briefcase. Just make sure you dive into our latest grilling feature for even more ideas.

More on the Jim Beam Cast Iron Grilling Wok:

The Jim Beam pre-seasoned cast-iron wok with handles personifies quality and performance. Its diameter of 26.5 cm and height of 8.5 cm makes it ideal for the preparation of any recipe. Its heavy-duty construction allows superior heat retention and even cooking. Suitable for use in grill and oven.

