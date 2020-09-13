Save up to 35% on memory foam mattress toppers and sheet sets starting at $17

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is currently taking up to 35% off a selection of BedStory memory foam and gel matress toppers starting at $65 shipped. Our top pick amongst the deals is on the BedStory 3-inch Memory Foam Mattress Topper for $92.20. Usually fetching $137, today’s offer is good for a 33% discount and marks a new all-time low. This mattress topper is comprised of a 2-inch gel foam which pairs with a 1-inch layer of standard memory foam to add some extra comfort to your existing sleep setup. So for those who still haven’t jumped into the new bed-in-a-box craze, this is a great way to enjoy perks like a cooling design and better support for your body, this is a great way to upgrade without an entirely new mattress. Over 1,100 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Be sure to shop all of the deals right here, and then head below the fold for additional ways to refresh your bed.

Also on sale today at Amazon, you’ll be able to save up to 35% on Egyptian cotton sheets starting at $17. There are quite few different options available in today’s sale, allowing you to outfit various bed sizes with with 1000-thread out sheet sets and the like. You’ll also have several colors and styles to choose from, so just about any home decor can be matched. Shop all of the deals that carry 4+ star ratings in the sale right here.

BedStory Memory Foam Mattress Topper features:

This memory foam topper is designed to keep your spine in proper alignment by conforming to your body shape. It will offer pressure relief and reduce the pain you feel, bringing you a better night’s sleep than ever. Ventilation holes will provide an enhanced level of heat dissipation, making it breathable and cool.

