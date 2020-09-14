AquaSonic’s Smart Toothbrush + charging glass, 6 brush heads: $43 (Reg. $56+)

Today only, Woot is offering the AquaSonic PRO UltraSonic Whitening Smart Toothbrush for $42.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly as much as $70, it usually sells in the $56 range at Amazon and is now within $3 of the lowest we have ever tracked, which was back in February. While it might not have the Philips or Oral-B branding, it is also much more affordable than comparable kits. The Philips model with an included charging glass starts at $200 for comparison and certainly does not include six brush heads like the AquaSonic. This model also has four brushing modes, a wireless charging glass you can also rinse with, and runs for a full-month on a single charge. Travel case included. Rated 4+ stars from over 650 Amazon customers. More details below.

Today’s lead deal is slightly less than the Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean, which does not include all of the extras. But if the bells and whistles aren’t overly important for you, take a look at the Philips Sonicare DailyClean Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush. It comes in at $25 with a solid ratings from over 17,000 customers and includes all of the most important features — 2-minute timer, 14-day battery life, and more.

More on the AquaSonic PRO UltraSonic Smart Toothbrush:

AquaSonic PRO includes the most up to date features and revolutionary state of the art technology. This sonic toothbrush features everything you need for effective oral hygiene, no matter if you stay home or are on the go. 4 working modes including clean, soft, whiten, and massage…The glass also doubles as a rinsing glass – fill it with water and rinse when you’re done brushing…Built-in vibration timer vibrates every 30 seconds to let you know to clean a new quadrant of your mouth.

