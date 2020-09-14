Razer Basilisk V2 Chroma Mouse drops to low of $65, more gaming gear from $50

- Sep. 14th 2020 11:06 am ET

0

Amazon currently offers the Razer Basilisk V2 Wired Gaming Mouse for $64.99 shipped. Typically selling for $80, today’s offer amounts to nearly 20% in savings, matches our previous mention for the all-time low, and is only the second time we’ve seen it at this price. Razer’s Basilisk v2 Mouse packs an eSports-grade 20,000 DPI optical sensor alongside 11 programmable macro buttons for customizing your gameplay experience. Its corded form-factor is based around a Speedflex cable which is said to reduce drag while offering a wireless-like performance and delivers Chroma RGB lighting, as well. Over 3,400 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating, and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Heads below for more from $50.

Other notable Razer deals include:

If you’re more of a Logitech fan, we’re also seeing a selection of the brand’s mice, keyboards, and other gaming peripherals on sale from $14. You can dive into our roundup of the deals right here, but then be sure to swing by our PC gaming guide for even more.

Razer Basilisk V2 features:

With the Razer Basilisk V2 your victory has never been this tailor-made Armed with a cutting-edge 20 000 DPI optical sensor decide how you want to dominate with its 11 programmable buttons and customizable scroll wheel resistance—perfect for executing advanced macros and functions.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best PC Gaming Deals

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
Razer

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go