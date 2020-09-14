Razer Basilisk V2 Chroma Mouse drops to low of $65, more gaming gear from $50

Amazon currently offers the Razer Basilisk V2 Wired Gaming Mouse for $64.99 shipped. Typically selling for $80, today’s offer amounts to nearly 20% in savings, matches our previous mention for the all-time low, and is only the second time we’ve seen it at this price. Razer’s Basilisk v2 Mouse packs an eSports-grade 20,000 DPI optical sensor alongside 11 programmable macro buttons for customizing your gameplay experience. Its corded form-factor is based around a Speedflex cable which is said to reduce drag while offering a wireless-like performance and delivers Chroma RGB lighting, as well. Over 3,400 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating, and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Heads below for more from $50.

Other notable Razer deals include:

If you’re more of a Logitech fan, we’re also seeing a selection of the brand’s mice, keyboards, and other gaming peripherals on sale from $14. You can dive into our roundup of the deals right here, but then be sure to swing by our PC gaming guide for even more.

Razer Basilisk V2 features:

With the Razer Basilisk V2 your victory has never been this tailor-made Armed with a cutting-edge 20 000 DPI optical sensor decide how you want to dominate with its 11 programmable buttons and customizable scroll wheel resistance—perfect for executing advanced macros and functions.

