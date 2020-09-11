Outfit your battlestation with Logitech mice, keyboards, and more from $14

Amazon is currently offering the Logitech G604 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse for $69.99 shipped. Also available at B&H for the same price. Typically fetching $95, today’s offer is good for a 26% discount, marks the lowest we’ve seen in 5-months, and comes within $1 of the all-time low. Logitech’s G604 brings an ergonomic design to your desk setup with a 16,000DPI sensor, 15 customizable buttons, and up to 240-hour battery life. This mouse also comes equipped with Logitech’s Lightspeed wireless technology for low-latency performance, as well as Bluetooth. Over 1,000 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating. Head below for more deals from $14.

Other notable Logitech gaming gear:

If none of today’s discounted accessories from Logitech are quite the right fit for your setup, then head over to our PC gaming guide. Whether it’s one of these discounted monitors from $300, or CORSAIR’s Void Pro RGB Headset at $51, there are plenty of other discounts to consider.

Logitech G604 Lightspeed Wireless Mouse features:

Toggle between convenient Bluetooth and ultra fast 1 mms LIGHTSPEED advanced wireless technology.Bluetooth report rate. Hero 16K sensor: extremely accurate tracking, class leading power efficiency enables up to 240 hours of high performance gaming with 1 AA battery. Durable metal scroll wheel switches between hyper fast and ratchetted scrolling; Programmable scrolling lets you apply key binds

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!