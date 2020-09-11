Outfit your battlestation with Logitech mice, keyboards, and more from $14

- Sep. 11th 2020 11:16 am ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the Logitech G604 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse for $69.99 shipped. Also available at B&H for the same price. Typically fetching $95, today’s offer is good for a 26% discount, marks the lowest we’ve seen in 5-months, and comes within $1 of the all-time low. Logitech’s G604 brings an ergonomic design to your desk setup with a 16,000DPI sensor, 15 customizable buttons, and up to 240-hour battery life. This mouse also comes equipped with Logitech’s Lightspeed wireless technology for low-latency performance, as well as Bluetooth. Over 1,000 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating. Head below for more deals from $14.

Other notable Logitech gaming gear:

If none of today’s discounted accessories from Logitech are quite the right fit for your setup, then head over to our PC gaming guide. Whether it’s one of these discounted monitors from $300, or CORSAIR’s Void Pro RGB Headset at $51, there are plenty of other discounts to consider.

Logitech G604 Lightspeed Wireless Mouse features:

Toggle between convenient Bluetooth and ultra fast 1 mms LIGHTSPEED advanced wireless technology.Bluetooth report rate. Hero 16K sensor: extremely accurate tracking, class leading power efficiency enables up to 240 hours of high performance gaming with 1 AA battery. Durable metal scroll wheel switches between hyper fast and ratchetted scrolling; Programmable scrolling lets you apply key binds

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best PC Gaming Deals

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
Logitech

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go