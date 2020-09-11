RDS’ Traveler Switch Case carries your entire setup from $25.50 (Reg. $35)

Target is now offering the RDS Nintendo Switch Game Traveler Deluxe System Case for $26.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. RedCard holders will knock the price down to $25.64 and receive free shipping. Also matched at GameStop. Regularly $35 and currently starting at a bloated $66 on Amazon, today’s offer is nearly 25% off and the lowest price we can find. Unlike your typical protective Switch pouches, this one has sectioned compartments for the console with the Joy-Con attached, “charging cradle, AC adapter with power cord, and the Joy-Con grip or Switch Pro Controller.” That’s on top of mesh pockets, two game card cases, and a pair of microSD card cases. The outer protective shell features a sort-of fabric wrap with a nice Switch logo front and center. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,800 Amazon customers. More details below.

Today’s offer is the best price we can find on one of these larger Switch protective cases from a well-known brand name. But you might want to give this very similar Kootek Shockproof Carrying Storage Case a closer look while it’s down at $24 Prime shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. It might not have the RDS seal of approval, but it does carry solid ratings and even more games.

But if you don’t need enough space for the dock and all of those accessories, take a look at one of the many pouch-style cases that are on sale right now. Starting from $10, our previous roundup is filled with notable options from PowerA, HORI, PDP, and more. Then swing by our gaming deal hub for even more price drops.

More on the RDS Switch Game Traveler Deluxe System:

Take your favorite games and your Nintendo console everywhere you with this Switch Game Traveler Deluxe System Case. This travel case features mesh pockets, two game card cases, and two micro sd card case. The sectioned compartment of this travel case comes with sectioned compartments to secure screens with the Joy-Con attached, charging cradle, AC adapter with power cord, Joy-Con grip or Switch Pro Controller.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!