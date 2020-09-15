Upgrade your garage with 16,000-lumens of LED shop lighting for $40 shipped

Hykolity (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of its 4,000-lumen Linkable LED Shop Lights for $39.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $50, today’s deal saves you 20% and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. If your garage or shop has poor lighting, this is a fantastic way to alleviate that. Each light here has 4,000-lumens of output, combining to give you a total of 16,000-lumens of brightness for our garage. This is more than enough to illuminate any project you’re working on. You can link up to four lights together off of a single wall outlet, making installation super simple. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If the sockets in your ceiling are built to take bulbs and not plugs, we’ve got a budget-friendly solution. This adapter adds two polarized AC plugs and still retains an E26 socket, making it so you can plug multiple things into a single socket. The best part is that under $7 scores you a 2-pack of these adapters, allowing you to convert multiple sockets into outlets with ease.

Prefer more traditional lighting? Well, this LED bulb screws into a normal socket and offers 6,000-lumens of brightness. There are three deformable LED panels so you can help aim the light where it’s needed. At $23 when you clip the on-page coupon, this option saves you some cash and offers an easier install overall.

Hykolity LED Shop Light features:

  • Hykolity’s 4ft led shop lights feature 4000 lumens brightness at 5000K Daylight White by using only 36W. That is a staggering LED Efficiency of 110 lm/w! Excellent replacement of conventional fluorescent fixture. Energy Savings of up to 75%.
  • ETL certified for better quality, safety and reliability. This long-lasting LED shop light provides up to 50,000 hours of light before any maintenance is required.
  • 4ft linkable led shop light use plug connection to connect up to 4 pcs together in your garages, workshops, workbench areas, storage areas, warehouses, basements, equipment rooms, etc.

