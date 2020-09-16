Cover your desk in 36- by 17-inches of leather for just $13.50 Prime shipped

Aothia Life (95% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 36- by 17-inch Leather Desk Pad for $13.59 Prime shipped. Down 15% from its normal list price, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re tired of boring old cloth desk pads, this one offers an alternative material: leather. That’s right, you can cover your desk in a 36- by 17-inch piece of leather to give your mouse a smooth surface to glide on. The non-slip design means it won’t slide around the desk when you wiggle a mouse. Rated 4.7/5 stars from nearly 3,000 shoppers and it’s even a #1 best-seller at Amazon.

Do you prefer cloth mouse pads? Well, this one measures 23- by 14-inches and is available for $11 Prime shipped at Amazon. While you’re not getting a more premium leather design here, it’ll still provide a smooth surface for your mouse to glide on. And even though it’s smaller than today’s lead deal, there’s still ample room to hold both a mouse and keyboard here.

For those who just need a mouse pad itself, check out this model from AmazonBasics. It’s available for just $7.50 Prime shipped at Amazon, offering you a budget-focused way to make sure your mouse glides smoothly over its cloth surface.

Aothia Leather Desk Pad features:

Made of durable PU leather material, which protects your desk from scratches, stains, spills, heat and scuffs. It also gives your office a modern and professional atmosphere when you put it on your desktop. Its smooth surface will make you enjoy writing, typing and browsing. It is perfect for both office and home.

36 x 17 Inch Size is large enough to accommodate your laptop, mouse and keyboard. Its comfortable and smooth surface can be work as a mouse pad?desk mat?desk blotters and writing pad.

Special suede design for back side,increase friction resistance with the desktop,Non slip.The friction resistance is increased by 70% than that of double-sided leather.

