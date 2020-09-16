Cover your desk in 36- by 17-inches of leather for just $13.50 Prime shipped

Aothia Life (95% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 36- by 17-inch Leather Desk Pad for $13.59 Prime shipped. Down 15% from its normal list price, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re tired of boring old cloth desk pads, this one offers an alternative material: leather. That’s right, you can cover your desk in a 36- by 17-inch piece of leather to give your mouse a smooth surface to glide on. The non-slip design means it won’t slide around the desk when you wiggle a mouse. Rated 4.7/5 stars from nearly 3,000 shoppers and it’s even a #1 best-seller at Amazon.
Do you prefer cloth mouse pads? Well, this one measures 23- by 14-inches and is available for $11 Prime shipped at Amazon. While you’re not getting a more premium leather design here, it’ll still provide a smooth surface for your mouse to glide on. And even though it’s smaller than today’s lead deal, there’s still ample room to hold both a mouse and keyboard here.
For those who just need a mouse pad itself, check out this model from AmazonBasics. It’s available for just $7.50 Prime shipped at Amazon, offering you a budget-focused way to make sure your mouse glides smoothly over its cloth surface.
Aothia Leather Desk Pad features:
- Made of durable PU leather material, which protects your desk from scratches, stains, spills, heat and scuffs. It also gives your office a modern and professional atmosphere when you put it on your desktop. Its smooth surface will make you enjoy writing, typing and browsing. It is perfect for both office and home.
- 36 x 17 Inch Size is large enough to accommodate your laptop, mouse and keyboard. Its comfortable and smooth surface can be work as a mouse pad?desk mat?desk blotters and writing pad.
- Special suede design for back side,increase friction resistance with the desktop,Non slip.The friction resistance is increased by 70% than that of double-sided leather.
