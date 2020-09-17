Score 3-months of Amazon’s brand-new Kids+ family subscription for just $1

Amazon is offering a 3-month Kids+ Family Plan for $0.99 for those who are new subscribers. Normally $30 for 3-months of the family plan, individual subscriptions can cost up to $5 per month, with today’s deal amounting to one of the best prices that we’ve tracked in months. Having just rebranded FreeTime Unlimited to Kids+, this is the first discount that we’ve seen for the new service. On Kids+, Amazon has a plethora of content for children of all ages, ranging from 3- to 12-years old. Whether you are looking for kid-safe apps, movies, music, or games, Amazon’s service is a great way to get that, and today’s deal delivers it at a budget-friendly cost. Want to learn more about Kids+? Check out our announcement coverage to find out everything that’s included.

Amazon Kids+ works great with Amazon’s Echo Dot Kids Edition. Through this mini speaker, your kids can enjoy listening to music, audiobooks, and much more. This version of Amazon’s Echo Dot comes with 1-year of Kids+, whereas today’s deal only delivers 3-months of the service. Plus, Amazon backs its Echo Dot Kids Edition with a 2-year “worry-free” guarantee, where if your kid breaks it, they’ll replace it at no cost.

Amazon Kids+ features:

Amazon Kids+ is an all-in-one subscription that gives kids access to thousands of kid-friendly books, movies, TV shows, educational apps, Audible books, and games on compatible Fire, Fire TV, Android, iOS and Kindle devices. Plus, kids can enjoy hundreds of hours of fun with ad-free radio stations and playlists, Audible books, and a growing list of premium kid’s skills available on compatible Echo devices. Parents also receive access to easy-to-use parental controls that allow them to find the right balance between education and entertainment. Parents can personalize screen time limits, set educational goals, filter age-appropriate content, and also manage web browsing and content usage based on their preferences. Starting at $2.99/month after the free one-month trial, Amazon Kids+ gives kids unlimited access to a world of content to explore and parents the confidence that all content is age-appropriate.

