PowerA Enhanced Switch Controller is ideal for Mario All-Stars: $39 (23% off)

- Sep. 17th 2020 11:17 am ET

Amazon is currently offering the PowerA Mario Silhouette Enhanced Wireless Controller for $38.73 shipped. Down from the usual $50 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 23% discount, marks the best we’ve seen in over 6-months, and comes within $4 of the all-time low. Delivering a Pro gamepad form-factor for less than Nintendo’s first-party offering, the PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller features a more traditional layout alongside motion controls and more. So whether you’re looking to enjoy a more ergonomic gaming experience to the Switch, or want to bring some extra Mario flair into the mix ahead of All-Stars’ launch tomorrow, today’s price cut is worth a closer look. Over 11,700 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If you don’t mind going with a wired form-factor, PowerA’s Enhanced Controller delivers much of the same features as above but with a detachable 10-foot USB cable. It sports a Mario-inspired Golden M design with plenty of iconography from the series and enters with a $25 price tag at Amazon. Oh, and not to mention a 4.4/5 star rating from over 540 customers.

While you can get all the details on securing a PS5 pre-order right here, there’s plenty of other discounts and news over in our apps and games guide. And then while we’re talking Mario, be sure to swing by our review of new LEGO and Nintendo collaboration.

PowerA Enhanced Switch Controller features:

PowerA Wireless controllers free you from being tethered to the console and provide a tangle free gaming experience. Our design is built for comfort during extended gaming sessions using high quality materials. Enjoy up to 30 hours of gameplay with new alkaline batteries (other variables affect play-time) or add your own rechargeable batteries.

