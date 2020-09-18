Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN Air Vent Car Mount $6 (Save 33%), more

UGREEN via Amazon is currently offering its Air Vent Car Mount for $5.93 Prime shipped when code UGREEN508 has been applied at checkout. Down from its usual $10 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 33% discount and marks a new all-time low at Amazon. Featuring an adjustable clamp that’ll hold everything from the iPhone SE to larger 11 Pro Max, this car mount keeps your handset within view to help monitor navigation directions and more. It has a one-handed design that’ll lock-in a smartphone just by dropping it into place, as well as a cutout so a charging cable won’t get in the way. Over 3,000 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating.

Tool-free installation, easy to handle. UGREEN car holder for vent ensures you easy mounting by one hand in few seconds. Simply clip it to the car air vent, then put down your smartphone straightly in its bracket, the cradle will auto lock by gravity securely.

With gravity linkage design, UGREEN vent phone holder’s arms can form a stable triangle structure when you place the phone on. Hold your phone securely even on a bumpy road. NOTE: Due to its gravity linkage structure, this car phone holder only supports vertical mode, not for the horizontal angle.

