Save up to 50% on cotton bedsheet sets with prices starting at $48, today only

- Sep. 20th 2020 9:58 am ET

0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 50% off a selection of cotton sheet sets starting at $48 with free shipping across the board. With various thread counts avaialble in various sets, now is a great time to refresh your bed. You’ll be able to find plenty of different styles in the sale, so just about any home decor aesthetic can be matched. Everything is comprised of 100% cotton and will surely deliver a better night’s rest if you’re looking to swap out your existing sheets as we head into fall. Everything carries a 4+ star rating from hundreds. Be sure to shop all of the deals right here and then head below for more.

Then for more ways to spruce up your space, be sure to swing by our home goods guide. There are plenty of deals where today’s sheet set discounts came from, so go check them all out.

100% Cotton Sheet set features:

Percale with Subtle softness: Wrap yourself in these 100% Cotton sheets that gives comfort like world class hotel suits. Crisp Cool Comfortable, best quality & opulence set our sheet set in a class above the rest. Beautifully elegant yet durable, their softness gets enhanced with each washing. Bring Cool & Crisp luxury to your bedroom & feel relaxed & enjoy the comfort of hundred percent cotton sheets at a modest price. The set is available in 4 sizes Twin, Full, Queen & King

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go