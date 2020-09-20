Score off-season savings on Greenworks electric mowers and more from $21

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is discounting a selection of Greenworks tools and Pennington grass seed starting at $21 Prime shipped. Our top pick is on the Greenworks G-MAX 40V 17-inch Brushed Mower for $223.30. Down from its usual $299 going rate, today’s offer amounts to a 25% discount and marks the best we’ve seen throughout 2020. This 17-inch electric lawn mower from Greenworks delivers a discounted way to finally make the switch away from gas and oil. It packs rear bagging and mulching capabilities alongside a 4Ah battery and charger to complete the package. Over 3,300 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below the fold for more.

Be sure to check out everything else in the sale today right here. If the featured mower isn’t quite what your lawn care arsenal needs, you’ll also find deals on string trimmers, cordless cultivators, and more from $21. Even though we’re heading into fall, now is a great time to score some off-season deals on ways to have the lawn looking its best next year.

Or just swing by our Green Deals guide for even more discounts on environmentally-friendly gear From electric power washers to solar-powered lights, there are plenty of deals to be had so you aren’t left paying full price on must-haves for around the home.

Greenworks G-MAX Brushed Mower features:

2-in-1 feature offers rear bagging and mulching capability for multiple use. Single lever 5-position height adjustment offers cutting height range from 1-1/4 inch to 3-3/8-inch for the best cut in all environments. 17 inch deck is versatile and light weight

