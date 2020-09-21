Canon DSLRs, lenses, more discounted heavily in latest refurb sale

- Sep. 21st 2020 9:17 am ET

0

Canon has a fresh batch of refurbished deals going today headlined by its Rebel T7 with 18-55mm Lens Kit for $236 with code L1N5YWT and XJ49WS7 applied at checkout. You can add an extra 75-300mm lens to the mix for $242 with the same code. Regularly $450 or more in new condition, today’s deal easily beats our previous mention by around 30% and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time. This camera sports a 24.1MP sensor and offers two lenses with a wide overall focal range, ensuring that you can capture just about any memory. It’ll record 1080p footage, making it great for recording major life events, too. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Canon includes a 1-year warranty with purchase on all of its refurbished offerings. You can find additional details and deals down below.

Use the above promo codes to drop Canon’s 50mm f/1.8 refurbished lens to $81. Regularly $100, that’s nearly 20% off and the second-best refurbished mention we’ve tracked. If you’re picking up a new camera today, adding a 50mm lens to the mix will bring even more functionality. Its f/1.8 design will deliver stellar bokeh on your images alongside beautiful depth of field. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Make sure to check out the rest of today’s deals in Canon’s refurbished sale. This is a great chance to pick up some new camera equipment at a steep discount. You might also consider leveraging some of your savings towards a new camera bag, like this affordable option. You’ll have plenty of room to store accessories, lenses, and more.

Canon T7 features:

  • 24 1 Megapixel CMOS (APS-C) sensor with is 100–6400 (H: 12800)
  • Built-in Wi-Fi and NFC technology
  • 9-Point AF system and AI Servo AF
  • Optical Viewfinder with approx 95% viewing coverage
  • Use the EOS Utility Webcam Beta Software (Mac and Windows) to turn your compatible Canon camera into a high-quality webcam

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Canon

Canon

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp