Canon DSLRs, lenses, more discounted heavily in latest refurb sale

Canon has a fresh batch of refurbished deals going today headlined by its Rebel T7 with 18-55mm Lens Kit for $236 with code L1N5YWT and XJ49WS7 applied at checkout. You can add an extra 75-300mm lens to the mix for $242 with the same code. Regularly $450 or more in new condition, today’s deal easily beats our previous mention by around 30% and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time. This camera sports a 24.1MP sensor and offers two lenses with a wide overall focal range, ensuring that you can capture just about any memory. It’ll record 1080p footage, making it great for recording major life events, too. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Canon includes a 1-year warranty with purchase on all of its refurbished offerings. You can find additional details and deals down below.

Use the above promo codes to drop Canon’s 50mm f/1.8 refurbished lens to $81. Regularly $100, that’s nearly 20% off and the second-best refurbished mention we’ve tracked. If you’re picking up a new camera today, adding a 50mm lens to the mix will bring even more functionality. Its f/1.8 design will deliver stellar bokeh on your images alongside beautiful depth of field. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Make sure to check out the rest of today’s deals in Canon’s refurbished sale. This is a great chance to pick up some new camera equipment at a steep discount. You might also consider leveraging some of your savings towards a new camera bag, like this affordable option. You’ll have plenty of room to store accessories, lenses, and more.

Canon T7 features:

24 1 Megapixel CMOS (APS-C) sensor with is 100–6400 (H: 12800)

Built-in Wi-Fi and NFC technology

9-Point AF system and AI Servo AF

Optical Viewfinder with approx 95% viewing coverage

Use the EOS Utility Webcam Beta Software (Mac and Windows) to turn your compatible Canon camera into a high-quality webcam

