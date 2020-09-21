Learn how to shred anywhere with the Jamstik Guitar Trainer, now $160

Ever wished you could play like Hendrix or Van Halen? The Jamstik Guitar Trainer helps you become a guitar hero faster, with real strings and live feedback via the companion app. You can pick up this portable MIDI instrument now for just $159.20 (Orig. $229) with promo code “VIPSAVE20” at 9to5Toys Specials.

Whether you are a complete novice or wanting to practice your technique on the move, Jamstik is a great tool. The trainer measures just 18 inches long, but it has real, tensioned strings on a real fretboard. Essentially, it’s an electric guitar that fits in your backpack.

When you connect Jamstik to the companion app (iOS/Android), you can get real-time feedback on whatever you play. Sensors in the fretboard track your fingers, and you can see exactly what you are playing at any time. This is really useful for tidying up your fingering.

The app also gives you loads of chords and exercises to try, again with live feedback. You can even learn entire songs through the app. A tactile D-pad on the trainer makes it easy to change settings while you play.

Alternatively, if you already know how to play, you can use Jamstik as a MIDI instrument.

The 2020 edition retails for $229, but you can get the Jamstik Guitar Trainer today for just $159.20 with promo code: VIPSALE20.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!