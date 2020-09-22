While everyone is focused on Xbox Series S/X pre-orders today, we are now seeing the Nintendo Switch in-stock at select retailers. Nintendo’s flagship console and the Lite variant have been somewhat hard to get over the last few months but we are now tracking some live listings that won’t cost you more than the MSRP. Head below for a closer look.

Nintendo Switch in stock:

If you’re quick, you can head over to Amazon right now to score a brand new Nintendo Switch console (the newer, better-battery model too) at the $299.99 MSRP. While backordered until early October now, there’s no telling what stock will be like as we move closer to the holiday season and if you don’t want to get stuck without a Switch over next few months, you might want to consider this option.

As of right now, Best Buy and Target’s listing on the flagship switch are going in and out of stock.

Switch Lite too:

Nintendo Switch Lite is much easier to get a hold of right now, but you will have to try various retailers to score the color you’re after. Amazon, for example, only has the coral and yellow colorways in stock at $199.99, while the turquoise option is ready and waiting over at Walmart. Best Buy also has the yellow model in-stock right now, but the grey model still appears to be out of stock everywhere at the regular price. Let us know in the comments below if you find the grey Switch Lite available right now

Speaking of Nintendo, be sure to check out the new Fortnite Switch console bundle, this gigantic Nintendo Switch TV rig, and our hands-on review for the amazing LEGO NES kit. All of today’s game deals can be found right here, the latest eShop sale is still live, and this $17.50 adapter lets you use AirPods with a Nintendo Switch at 35% off.

More on Nintendo Switch:

Nintendo Switch in-stock: 3 Play Styles: TV Mode, Tabletop Mode, Handheld Mode

6.2-inch, multi-touch capacitive touch screen

4.5-9+ Hours of Battery Life *Will vary depending on software usage conditions

Connects over Wi-Fi for multiplayer gaming; Up to 8 consoles can be connected for local wireless multiplayer

Model number: HAC-001(-01)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!