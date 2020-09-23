It is now time to collect all of today’s best Android app deals. Every afternoon we scour the internet for the day’s best price drops on apps and games for Android devices, and today is no exception. From productivity suites and screenshot apps, to platformers, and money trackers, today’s highlights include Todo Task Reminder Pro, Screenshot Pro 2, Fait – The Machine, Call Notes Pro, and more. Hit the jump for all of today’s best Android app deals and freebies.

Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by Samsung’s new Galaxy Watch 3 from $369. While the Samsung Galaxy Tab A and our latest Chromebook offers are still live, this morning we spotted Acer’s 15-inch Touchscreen Chromebook down at $179. Google Nest Cam deals are available today as well with offers starting from $300 (or $100 a piece), and you’ll find all of our best charging and audio gear accessories right here.

Today’s best game deals: Pokémon Let’s Go $44.50, Kingdom Hearts All-In-One $30, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Todo Task Reminder Pro:

With todo task list you will not miss any appointment anymore. It does not matter if it is a shopping list, birthday, meeting or just notes. You can easily create new tasks and todo task list will remind you at a specific time. Furthermore you can add an image, e. g. of your handwritten notes. You receive notifications where you can directly mark the task as finished, not finished or you can reschedule your todo task list to remind you later.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!