Create perfect models with this SparkMaker 3D Printer Plus Resins for $195 (Orig. $320)

Want to try 3D printing but deterred by the price? The SparkMaker Original SLA 3D Printer Starter Bundle provides everything you need for creating high-quality prints, and it’s now only $194.99 (Orig. $320) at 9to5Toys Specials.

From making models to DIY projects, there are countless ways to use a 3D printer. The SparkMaker Original is a great starter machine for beginners, and an affordable option for experts.

Based on SLA technology, this 3D printer uses powerful lights to set resin in your desired shape. The system achieves smooth curves and straight edges at 100µm XY resolution, providing a much better finish than FDM printers.

It’s really simple to operate: you just create your model, save it on an SD memory card, and then insert the card into the printer. With the push of a button, the SparkMaker gets to work.

You can print anything that fits in the mold area, which is 3.9 × 2.2 × 0.5 inches. With up to 20µm Z layer thickness, the SparkMaker gets the job done at a good speed.

This pack includes the printer and two resins: White Hard Resin (LCD-BW) and Fresh Hard Resin (LCD-BF).

It’s worth $320 in total, but you can get the SparkMaker Original SLA 3D Printer Starter Bundle now for just $194.99.

