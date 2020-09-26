Today’s Amazon Gold Box tackles muscle pain with Naipo massagers from $37

From $37
Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, BST US (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the Naipo Neck/Shoulder/Back Shiatsu Massager for $36.79 shipped. That’s over 26% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $8. For many of us, stress can lead to muscle strain. Neck and shoulder pain is where it strikes me personally, which makes today’s deal a great solution for anyone in a similar boat. Not only does it feature eight modes, users can also toggle heat to potentially soothe pain even quicker. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If your feet are what have been bothering you, consider a Medical King Foot Massager at $7. This is a very affordable option that can either be used on its own or in tandem with the deal above. Buyers receive two wooden roller massagers that let you to relieve both feet at once.

Naipo Shiatsu Massager features:

  • This massagers is mainly for neck shoulder and back, and comes with 8 rotation nodes. Besides, it also provides deep tissue massage on your full body(on your waist,legs,arms etc.) to release stress and sore muscles.
  • Our deep kneading shiatsu massager offer you three custom speed modes to customize deep tissue massage experience.The built in Bi-directional movement control to mimic the motion of in-person massage,which allow you to get the right and appropriate amount of pressure to relieve your muscle pain.
  • Our electric kneading massager equips with the advanced heating function that provides soothing warmth to improve the blood circulation.

