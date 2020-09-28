Here’s how to use Apple Pay with Amex to get a $10 statement credit

American Express via Amex Offers is currently giving customers a promo that gives $10 back after using Apple Pay three times. Redeeming this promo is quite simple, first, you’ll have to have an American Express. We love these cards and have featured them a few times in our credit card guide, specifically the Blue Cash and Blue Cash Preferred. After you get an Amex (or if you already have one), head on over to Amex Offers and check for the Apple Pay promotion. It’ll look like this on the Amex Offers page. Note: You may or may not see the offer available on your account. One of my Amex cards had it in the normal 100 offers, the other I went through 50+ offers to pull in fresh ones and still never saw it, so do keep that in mind. Once activated, just use Apple Pay three times with your Amex, either in-store or online, and you’ll receive a $10 credit on your billing statement within 90-days.

