Compustar’s 2-way remote start system features LTE + Install for $290

Best Buy is offering the Compustar 2-way Remote Start System with LTE Module for $289.99 shipped and installed. With a list price of $600, today’s deal beats our last mention by $10 and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. While most remote start systems only include a fob that goes on your keys, this one offers that with LTE connectivity. This allows you to use a smartphone app to remote start, lock, unlock, or locate your vehicle from just about anywhere in the world. I’ve got a similar system on my Trans Am (from Viper) and absolutely love it. Being able to always know where the car is, what speed it’s going, and lock and unlock it is really nice. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you’re comfortable installing a remote start system yourself, this model from Compustar on Amazon is available for $128 right now. It also includes two long-range remotes, one of which offers 2-way communication. The biggest difference here is you’re not having a professional installation performed, so do keep that in mind.

Another must-have for any vehicle, outside of a remote start system, is a quality car charger. This model from Anker offers 30W USB-C PD and a 12W USB-A port. With this type of power, you’ll have enough juice to charge an iPad Air or Pro as well as an iPhone with ease. At just $20, everyone should have one of these in their car.

Compustar Remote Start System with LTE features:

Operate your car doors easily using this CompuStar two-way vehicle remote system. The unlimited range smartphone control feature lets you lock and unlock your doors from afar through your phone, while the advanced remote smart functions let you set a timed start, cold and hot temperature start and stop-and-go mode. This CompuStar two-way vehicle remote system is compatible with most vehicles that support automatic transmission.

