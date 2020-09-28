When it comes to PC laptops, there aren’t many designs out there that can make a Mac user consider switching. Dell XPS 13, 15, and 17 can often be at the top of the list though, thanks to the lineup’s compelling formula. Some would even argue that each unit clearly goes head-to-head with MacBook Pro. The latest Dell XPS 13 turns up the heat with Intel Tiger Lake CPUs, Thunderbolt 4 support, and more. Continue reading for additional deals.

Dell XPS 13 pounces on Intel’s Tiger Lake CPUs

Earlier this year, Dell unveiled a modern take on its XPS 13 laptop. Fast forward to today and the company is already refreshing its internals. Once it debuts, buyers will get some of the latest and greatest technology out with Intel Tiger Lake CPUs which support Thunderbolt 4, Wi-Fi 6, and new integrated Xe graphics.

While Thunderbolt 4 won’t be faster than its predecessor, it doesn’t set out to clean up an overabundance of cable types — something everyone can get on board with. Benefits of Intel Tiger Lake CPUs include a roughly 20% performance boost in and a bit better battery life. The new Dell XPS 13 also adopts 4,267MHz LPDDR4x RAM, which should serve as a nice upgrade from 3,733MHz.

Even more notable, the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 laptop has been redesigned with minimal bezels that match its non-touchscreen variant. This will certainly make it more of a contender in touchscreen laptop space, which is great for those who prefer to interact this way with a PC.

Pricing and availability

A refreshed version of Dell XPS 13 and its redesigned 2-in-1 variant will begin rolling out on September 30. Pricing will start at $999 and $1,249, respectively. Since Dell makes its laptops readily available through a wide variety of retailers, we anticipate it will show up not only on Dell.com but also Amazon and others shortly after its official release date.

9to5Toys’ Take

Whether you’re a devout PC user or an on-the-fence Mac owner, the Dell XPS 13 has never looked better. By rapidly giving its best-looking laptop lineup updated internals, Dell incentivizes shoppers to keep it on their list of options.

While Apple still has Intel-based Macs in the pipeline, it has made it clear that attention is being shifted towards Apple Silicon. While exciting for some, it can be daunting for others that rely on Windows for gaming or work-specific tasks. This shift by Apple could in some instances drive up PC sales, so it’s great to see Dell XPS 13 put its best foot forward and encourage competition to promptly do the same.

