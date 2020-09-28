Logitech G203 LIGHTSYNC Mouse hits Amazon low of $30 (25% off), more from $14

Amazon is currently offering the Logitech G203 LIGHTSYNC Wired Gaming Mouse for $29.99 shipped. Down from its usual $40 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount and matches the Amazon all-time low. This wired gaming mouse features a sleek white or black colorway that pairs with integrated RGB lighting to match the rest of your battlestation. It touts an 8,000DPI sensor as well as two programmable buttons for tailoring the mouse to your setup. With 6,000 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.6/5 star rating. Learn more in our launch coverage and then head below the fold for other Logitech gaming deals from $14.

Other notable Logitech gaming deals:

Logitech G203 LIGHTSYNC Mouse features:

8, 000 DPI gaming-grade sensor responds precisely to movements. Customize your sensitivity settings to suit the sensitivity you like with Logitech G HUB gaming software and cycle easily through up to 5 DPI settings. The classic and simple 6-button layout and classic gaming shape is a comfortable time-tested and loved design. Each button can be customized using Logitech G HUB software to simplify tasks.

