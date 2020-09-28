Adopt WD’s 250GB Blue NVMe Solid-State Drive for $40 (All-time low, Reg. $55)

Amazon is offering the Western Digital 250GB Blue NVMe Internal Solid-State Drive for $39.99 shipped. That’s $15 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $4. This tiny solid-state drive boasts up to 2,400MB/s performance. That equates to roughly four times the speed you’d find in 2.5-inch SSD counterparts. Using this as your primary storage device will make almost any computing task faster, delivering an upgrade that’ll be immediately noticeable for most. Rated 4.8/5 stars.
Update 9/28 @ 2:21 PM: Amazon is offering the PNY Elite 240GB Portable USB 3.0 Solid State Drive for $52 shipped. Down from $110 at B&H and $80 at Best Buy, today’s deal marks a new all-time low at Amazon and is the best we’ve tracked. Rated 4.4/5 stars.
For those of you looking to create a vast array of storage, be sure to have a look at today’s QNAP deals. There you’ll find the latest 4K transcoding 4-Bay NAS at a new low of $499. It doesn’t stop there either as other discounts are ready, waiting, and priced from $300.
While the lead deal is much faster than traditional HDD and SSD drives, it pales in comparison to the new Samsung 980 PRO lineup. Performance reaches up to 7,000MB/s, almost tripling what WD Blue is capable of. Read all about it in our news coverage.
WD 250GB Blue NVMe SSD features:
- Boost your system’s performance with next-gen NVMe SSDs
- Over 4 times faster than our SATA SSDs
- Western Digital designed controller and firmware for optimized performance
- Western Digital SSD dashboard constantly monitors the health of your SSD
- NVMe drive not compatible with SATA interface
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!