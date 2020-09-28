Adopt WD’s 250GB Blue NVMe Solid-State Drive for $40 (All-time low, Reg. $55)

Amazon is offering the Western Digital 250GB Blue NVMe Internal Solid-State Drive for $39.99 shipped. That’s $15 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $4. This tiny solid-state drive boasts up to 2,400MB/s performance. That equates to roughly four times the speed you’d find in 2.5-inch SSD counterparts. Using this as your primary storage device will make almost any computing task faster, delivering an upgrade that’ll be immediately noticeable for most. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Update 9/28 @ 2:21 PM: Amazon is offering the PNY Elite 240GB Portable USB 3.0 Solid State Drive for $52 shipped. Down from $110 at B&H and $80 at Best Buy, today’s deal marks a new all-time low at Amazon and is the best we’ve tracked. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

For those of you looking to create a vast array of storage, be sure to have a look at today’s QNAP deals. There you’ll find the latest 4K transcoding 4-Bay NAS at a new low of $499. It doesn’t stop there either as other discounts are ready, waiting, and priced from $300.

While the lead deal is much faster than traditional HDD and SSD drives, it pales in comparison to the new Samsung 980 PRO lineup. Performance reaches up to 7,000MB/s, almost tripling what WD Blue is capable of. Read all about it in our news coverage.

WD 250GB Blue NVMe SSD features:

Boost your system’s performance with next-gen NVMe SSDs

Over 4 times faster than our SATA SSDs

Western Digital designed controller and firmware for optimized performance

Western Digital SSD dashboard constantly monitors the health of your SSD

NVMe drive not compatible with SATA interface

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!