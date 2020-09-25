Zinus’ Lorrick 18-inch Queen Bed Frame plunges to $128.50 (Reg. $170)

Amazon is offering the Zinus Lorrick 18-inch Queen Bed Frame for $128.67 shipped. That’s $42 off the typical rate there and a match for the best price we’ve tracked in months. This affordable bed frame is a great way to create or upgrade a guest room. It boasts a wood-slatted base that eliminates the need for a box spring while also helping “extend the life of your latex, memory foam or spring mattress.” Assembly is said to take “under 30-minutes,” ensuring you’ll be up and running in no time. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you’re like me, you utilize quite a few outlets in your bedroom. That’s why I’ve outfitted my layout with an expansive power strip. You can do the same with APC’s 12-Outlet + Dual USB Surge Protector. Its Amazon price has fallen to a new low of $21, making now an ideal time to streamline your bedroom’s charging situation.

And while we’re talking furniture, did you see the deal we just found on Amazon’s Rivet Bayard Accent Chair? Shoppers can scoop it up for $223, a steeply discounted price that takes 48% off while also ushering in a new all-time low. Adding this piece to your home office or living room is bound to help modernize its overall appearance.

Zinus Lorrick 18-inch Queen Bed Frame features:

With its super simple assembly, headboard compatibility and generous underbed clearance space, there’s certainly more than meets the eye to this modern, clean-lined foundation

A tall platform features generous underbed space perfect for storing extra odds and ends; twin size supports a maximum weight capacity of 350 lbs, while all other sizes can support up to 700 lbs

Durable wood slats support and extend the life of your latex, memory foam or spring mattress without the need for a box spring; slats are spaced 2.5 – 3 inches apart

