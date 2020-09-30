Save up to 20% on Western Digital and Samsung internal SSDs starting at $50

Amazon is currently offering the WD_Black SN750 250GB NVMe Internal Solid-State Drive for $49.99 shipped. Down from $63, today’s offer takes 20% off the usual going rate and marks a new Amazon all-time low. This internal SSD packs up to 3,430Mb/s transfer speeds and upgrades your PC or other devices with an NVMe form-factor. While it’s geared towards gamers, it’ll still add 250GB of storage to a variety of systems including NAS and more. I’ve used it with a Synology DiskStation in the past for SSD caching with great success. Over 4,500 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our announcement coverage. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Amazon offers the Samsung 860 PRO 512GB SSD for $129.99. Down from its $150 going rate, today’s offer is good for a $20 discount and marks a new Amazon all-time low. This SSD delivers a 2.5-inch form-factor as opposed to the NVMe model above, but packs up to 560MB/s transfer speeds. Over 1,200 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating.

Don’t forget, we’re still tracking an all-time low on WD’s 1TB My Passport External USB-C SSD at $150. Then hit up our PC gaming guide for even more. On going deals on Razer gaming headsets are still live from $40 and be sure to check out our launch coverage on ROCCAT’s latest Burst Pro mouse which packs optical switches and more.

WD_Black SN750 250GB SSD features:

The WD BLACK SN750 NV Me SSD delivers top-tier performance for gaming and hardware enthusiasts who are looking to build or upgrade their PC. The WD BLACK SN750 NVMe SSD rivals some of the best performing drives on the market to help give gamers that competitive edge. An exclusive WD BLACK SSD dashboard with gaming mode improves game performance.

