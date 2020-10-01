RDS’ Nintendo Switch Traveler Deluxe Case from $19 (Reg. $40) + more from $8

Target is now offering the RDS Industries Nintendo Switch Game Traveler Deluxe System Case for $20.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. And RedCard holders can drop the price to $19.94 with free shipping. Regularly as much as $40, it currently starts at a bloated $44 on Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find. This officially licensed offering features even more storage space than the more typical case options with a vacuum-formed felt-lined interior. The included multi-cases can store eight game cards alongside a pair of microSD cards, while there is more than enough space for an extra set of Joy-Con or a Pro Controller, cables, and more. The hard-shell case is of made of ballistic nylon and PU leather with a custom easy-glide zipper. Rated 4+ stars from thousands. More Switch gear deals below.

More Nintendo Switch accessory deals:

We also spotted some of the brand new PowerA Switch controllers up for pre-order at Amazon. All three options below are releasing on October 30, 2020 and be sure to check out the new Xbox Series S/X PowerA gear right here.

New PowerA Switch Controller pre-orders:

Mario Pop Wireless $50

Mario GameCube-style Wireless $50

Mario Vintage Star Wired $25

Head over to this morning’s roundup for today’s best Switch game deals along with these digital eShop offers from $2. Here’s everything you need to know about the FREE Animal Crossing Halloween update and score yourself an elago Game Boy-style Apple Watch stand while they are down at $10.

More on the RDS Nintendo Switch Deluxe System Case:

Take your favorite games and your Nintendo console everywhere you with this Switch Game Traveler Deluxe System Case. This travel case features mesh pockets, two game card cases, and two micro sd card case. The sectioned compartment of this travel case comes with sectioned compartments to secure screens with the Joy-Con attached, charging cradle, AC adapter with power cord, Joy-Con grip or Switch Pro Controller.

