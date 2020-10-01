Today’s best game deals: Borderlands 3 $8, LEGO Games Bundle $30, more

- Oct. 1st 2020 9:39 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, Best Buy is offering Borderlands 3 on PS4 and Xbox One at just $7.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. Available for today only, this is easily one of the best prices we have tracked on the latest Borderlands game and a great chance to add a physical copy to your collection. Currently out of stock at Amazon, but this can still fetch as much $30 or more on PSN and elsewhere. Alongside the expected “bazillions of guns and gadgets” for gamers to play with, this tine around we are attempting to thwart the “fanatical calypso twins from uniting the bandit clans and claiming the galaxy’s ultimate power.” Head below for the rest of today’s game deals including LEGO Games Bundle, Red Dead Redemption 2 Special, Wolfenstein: Youngblood Deluxe, Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom, Ghost of Tsushima, Metal Gear Solid: Definitive, and much more.

Digital/Summer Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

