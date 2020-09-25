elago will dock your Apple Watch with Nintendo styling for $10 (Reg. $15)

elago via Amazon offers the W5 Apple Watch Stand in Light Grey for $9.99 Prime shipped. Regularly $15, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low at $1 under our previous mention. elago delivers a one-of-a-kind home for your Apple Watch, with some sweet vintage gaming vibes. This Game Boy-like stand keeps your device upright and in Nightstand Mode, enabling easy viewing of the time, alerts, and more. It’s also made from silicone, so you know that it won’t scratch your wearable. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If Nintendo isn’t your thing, consider going with elago’s W3 stand at a similar price and Apple-inspired option. It ships in two colors and is made to look like a vintage Mac. You can check out our review here for more details.

While we’re on the subject of elago’s fun creations, don’t miss today’s review of the new R4 Apple TV remote case. Made to look like a Nintendo gaming controller, this fun add-on for your Apple TV remote will bring a touch of color to the living room. It’s available in various finishes, so you can find just the right look.

elago W5 Apple Watch stand features:

View your Apple Watch display through a blast from the past. elago’s third series of nostalgic apple watch stands – successor to the W3 and W4 stand. The display lines up perfectly to seem as though it is the display of a classic handheld game console.

