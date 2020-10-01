Ring Stick Up Cam Battery hits a low of $60 Prime shipped (Refurb, Orig. $100)

Amazon is offering its Prime members the Ring Stick Up Cam Battery for $59.99 shipped in certified refurbished condition. Down from its $100 list price, our last mention of the wired version was $70 and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. With a rechargeable battery in tow, this camera is built to go anywhere you need it. Through Wi-Fi, it’ll connect to your local network and stream its 1080p video feed to your smartphone, tablet, computer, or even Alexa-enabled smart display. You’ll receive notifications when motion is detected, and it can even record time-lapses (in a sense) to give you an overview of what goes on outside between notifications. Rated 4.5/5 stars and ships with a 1-year warranty.

Save quite a bit of cash when you aim a Wyze Cam out of your window instead. While the budget-focused Wyze Cam isn’t built to go outside like other models, it can easily aim out of a window or door to capture things that happen on the exterior of your home. For just $26 each, you could grab two Wyze Cams and still have some cash leftover when compared to today’s lead deal.

While you’re working on home security, be sure to upgrade your front door’s lock. Today, we spotted a deal on the Schlage Encode Smart Lock, which is down to $204, saving you $46 from its regular going rate. Offering both Alexa and Assistant control, this will tie beautifully into most smart homes.

Ring Stick Up Cam Battery features:

Monitors indoor or outdoor areas at home in 1080p HD video and night vision with a slim design that mounts almost anywhere.

Powered by a quick-release rechargeable battery pack.

Lets you see, hear and speak to people on camera from your phone, tablet or PC.

Sends notifications to your device as soon as motion is detected.

Lets you check in on your home any time with Live View on-demand video.

