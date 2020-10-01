Ready for winter? Snow Joe’s spring-assisted snow shovel now $17 (Reg. $25+)

Amazon is now offering the Snow Joe Shovelution Strain-Reducing Snow Shovel for $16.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also matched at Home Depot and Walmart. Regularly around $25 at Amazon, today’s offer is the lowest price we have tracked there since 2018, and the best we can find. While many of us are dreading the snowfall, it is worth being prepared, especially if there’s a nice discount attached. And this model features a special ergonomic design as well as a spring-assisted handle to significantly reduce the physical strain commonly associated with shoveling the snow. The impact-resistant, steel construction measures out at 41.3-inches and leaves owners with a 2-year warranty. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 4,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

Another thing that will make the first snowfall much easier on you, is some ice melter. You could go with a common salt solution, but that can be very tough on the pets roaming your neighborhood. Something like the Snow Joe Melt-2-Go Nature CMA Blended Ice Melter is a pet-friendly solution that comes in at just over $11 and will ensure you’re ready to go on the first annoying snowfall of the year. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,200 Amazon customers.

For more DIY tool solutions and accessories for around the house, swing by this week's wide-ranging Home Depot sale with up to 40% off gear from DEWALT, RIDGID, RYOBI, and more.

More on Snow Joe Shovelution Snow Shovel:

Shovel: made of a durable, impact-resistant blade

Handle: the spring-assist handle acts as a fulcrum – changes mechanics of shoveling, reduces strain

Easy to use: gives lifting leverage to the lower hand to lift greater loads with ease

Ergonomic: design improves posture, reduces the need to bend.Handle Length:41.3 inches

