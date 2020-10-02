Today’s best game deals: Shenmue 3 $8, Star Wars Squadrons $36.50, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Shenmue 3 on PlayStation 4 for just $7.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also matched at Best Buy with included SteelBook cover and free shipping in orders over $35. Regularly in the $25 range these days, this is one of the best prices we have ever tracked and a great chance to add a physical copy to your game library. Alongside the martial arts action here, Shenmue is best known for its living, breathing worlds where players can explore inside and outside of buildings, “take on part-time jobs, play arcade games, and interact with local inhabitants of beautiful Chinese locales.” Head below for the rest of today’s game deals including a day one discount on Star Wars Squadrons, Axiom Verge, Wolfenstein: Youngblood Deluxe, Xeodrifter, Ghost of Tsushima, Mutant Mudds Collection, Madden NFL 21, Resident Evil 3 remake, and much more.
Digital/Summer Sales and More:
- New PSN sale, over 300 titles from just $2
- New Switch digital game sale from $2
- Big in Japan PSN sale from $4
- Nintendo SEGA eShop sale from $6
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: 3-mo. $30 (Reg. $45)
- PlayStation Plus from $32 (Up to 48% off)
- Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S pre-order info
- PlayStation 5 pre-order info
Today’s best game deals:
- Star Wars: Squadrons $36.50 (Reg. $40)
- Using code EMCGDDF25
- Resident Evil 3 remake $30 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil 2 Deluxe remake $25 (Reg. $50)
- SEGA Genesis Classics $15 (Reg. $30)
- Pokemon Shield + Expansion Pass pre-order $90
- Pokemon Sword + Expansion Pass pre-order $90
- Axiom Verge $12 (Reg. $20)
- Xeodrifter $1 (Reg. $10)
- Mutant Mudds Collection $1.50 (Reg. $15)
- The LEGO Games Bundle $30 (Reg. $100)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 Special $28 (Reg. up to $80)
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood Deluxe $8 (Reg. $25+)
- Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom $18 (Reg. $40)
- To the Moon $8 (Reg. $12)
- Ghost of Tsushima $45 (Reg. $60)
- Nioh Complete $15 (Reg. $50)
- UNCHARTED: The Lost Legacy $10 (Reg. $20)
- Monster Hunter: World $15 (Reg. $20)
- Metal Gear Solid: Definitive $8 (Reg. $20)
- Batman: Arkham Collection $15 (Reg. $60)
- Madden NFL 21 42 (Reg. $60)
- Bastion $3 (Reg. $5)
- Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete $42 (Reg. $60)
- Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales $10 (Reg. $20)
- Borderlands Handsome Collection $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Watch Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 $15 (Reg. $60)
- Watch Dogs 2 $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Fallout 76: Wastelanders $6 (Reg. $20+)
- Deep Sea Xbox Game Discounts up to 67% off
- Middle-Earth: Shadow of War Definitive $10.50 (Reg. $15.50)
- Windjammers $6 (Reg. $15)
- Bayonetta and Vanquish $24 (Reg. $40)
- Judgment $24 (Reg. $40)
- Dark Souls: Remastered $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Paper Mario: The Origami King $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection $22.50 (Reg. $30)
- Nintendo 1-2-Switch $36 (Reg. $50)
- Pokémon: Let’s Go $44.50 (Reg. $60)
- Untitled Goose Game PS4 $15 (Reg. $20)
- Matched on Xbox
- Matched on Nintendo Switch
- New FREE 2-player co-op update releases today
- Microsoft Flight Simulator: Deluxe $72 (Reg. $90)
- With Game Pass for PC-only
- Final Fantasy VII $8 (Reg. $16)
- Matched on Xbox
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons $50 (Reg. $60)
- Also at eBay
- Borderlands Legendary Collection $32 (Reg. $50)
- XCOM 2 Collection Switch $32 (Reg. $50)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $50 (Reg. $60)
- Doom Slayers Collection $20 (Reg. $30)
Pre-orders:
- Monster Hunter Rise pre-order $60
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 pre-order $60
- Demon’s Souls PS5 pre-order $70
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS5 pre-order $50
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate PS5 pre-order $70
- Destruction AllStars PS5 pre-order $70
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure PS5 pre-order $60
- Immortals: Fenyx Rising pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Ignore the old “Gods & Monsters” title
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit pre-orders $100
- Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War pre-orders from $60
- Incl. $10 Best Buy credit
- Plus more details and release date
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order $50
- Now releasing November 19, new gameplay here
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
