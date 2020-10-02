Today’s best game deals: Shenmue 3 $8, Star Wars Squadrons $36.50, more

- Oct. 2nd 2020 9:43 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Shenmue 3 on PlayStation 4 for just $7.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also matched at Best Buy with included SteelBook cover and free shipping in orders over $35. Regularly in the $25 range these days, this is one of the best prices we have ever tracked and a great chance to add a physical copy to your game library. Alongside the martial arts action here, Shenmue is best known for its living, breathing worlds where players can explore inside and outside of buildings, “take on part-time jobs, play arcade games, and interact with local inhabitants of beautiful Chinese locales.” Head below for the rest of today’s game deals including a day one discount on Star Wars Squadrons, Axiom Verge, Wolfenstein: Youngblood Deluxe, Xeodrifter, Ghost of Tsushima, Mutant Mudds Collection, Madden NFL 21, Resident Evil 3 remake, and much more.

Digital/Summer Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

October PlayStation Plus freebies inbound: Need for Speed Payback and Vampyr

Pokemon Sword and Shield expansion hits next month with classic Legendaries

FREE Animal Crossing Halloween update on the way: Recipes, costumes, more

Seagate’s 1TB Xbox Series X Game Drive now up for pre-order at $220

PowerA’s new Xbox Series S/X charging gear and controllers now live from $20

Microsoft now offering FREE print-at-home paper Xbox Series S/X replicas

Here’s the PlayStation 5 launch lineup, PS Plus Collection details, and more

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Lorex Home Center

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
SEGA

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard