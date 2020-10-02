Save on highly-rated vector drawing software Amadine for Mac now $10 (Orig. $19)

When you have a creative idea, your drawing software shouldn’t get in the way. Amadine provides a user-friendly workflow on Mac, with all the tools you need packaged in a slick interface. You can currently get this highly-rated app for just $9.99 (Orig. $19) at 9to5Toys Specials.

There will always be a place for powerful vector editors. But during the creative stage, navigating dozens of menus and huge tool palettes can seriously slow your progress — particularly as a hobbyist.

Amandine provides a great alternative. Made specifically for illustrators, digital artists, and designers, this software provides all the options you need without the clutter.

The app features a high-end Pen tool with numerous modifiers, and a Draw tool that helps you go freehand. The Width tool creates variable strokes for a more authentic look, while Pressure Sensitive Stroke gives you precise control via a graphics pad.

Amadine also provides a range of typography, advanced color fill, and numerous effects — including Inner Glow, Outer Glow, Shadow, and Blur.

Aside from digital art, you can use Amadine for branding, print design, website mockups, and infographics. In the words of Creative Bloq, “If you’ve ever felt overwhelmed by the volume of tools on offer in other vector apps, Amadine is likely to be a welcome alternative.”

Order today for $9.99 to save 50% on a single license, or grab a family license for $29.99 (Orig. $99).

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!