Furniture deals abound at Amazon with TV stands, benches, more from $70

Today at Amazon we’ve spotted several pieces of furniture discounted as low as $70. Our top pick is the Walker Edison Wood 58-inch TV Console for $120 shipped. Note: Stock is running low. That’s $30 off the typical rate there and comes within $4 of the lowest 2020 price we have tracked. If you’re in need of a place to set a large TV, this console is worth a look. It’s ready to uphold 250-pounds of weight and features several adjustable shelves that beckon a new PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S console. This unit is constructed with cable management in mind, making it a forward-thinking solution great for you most setups. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find more furniture on sale.
More furniture on sale:
- Walker Edison Bookshelf: $143 (Reg. $185)
- Walker Edison Barstool Set: $157 (Reg. $210)
- Walker Edison Dining Chair Set: $121 (Reg. $150)
- Walker Edison All-Weather Bench: $134 (Reg. $190)
- Zinus 2-inch King Foam Mattress Topper: $70 (Reg. $85)
- View all…
And if you’re in need of a new coffee table solution, have a look at yesterday’s deal. You’ll get Walker Edison’s 3-piece Nesting Coffee Table Set at $168, a price that shaves $32 off. Going this route is bound to break your space out of the traditional mold.
Walker Edison Wood 58-inch TV Console features:
- Stylish, contemporary design
- Rich, textured finish
- Adjustable shelves allow ample storage space for A/V components
- Cable management is designed to run cords in the back of the TV stand
