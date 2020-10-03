Furniture deals abound at Amazon with TV stands, benches, more from $70

- Oct. 3rd 2020 10:23 am ET

From $70
0

Today at Amazon we’ve spotted several pieces of furniture discounted as low as $70. Our top pick is the Walker Edison Wood 58-inch TV Console for $120 shipped. Note: Stock is running low. That’s $30 off the typical rate there and comes within $4 of the lowest 2020 price we have tracked. If you’re in need of a place to set a large TV, this console is worth a look. It’s ready to uphold 250-pounds of weight and features several adjustable shelves that beckon a new PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S console. This unit is constructed with cable management in mind, making it a forward-thinking solution great for you most setups. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find more furniture on sale.

More furniture on sale:

And if you’re in need of a new coffee table solution, have a look at yesterday’s deal. You’ll get Walker Edison’s 3-piece Nesting Coffee Table Set at $168, a price that shaves $32 off. Going this route is bound to break your space out of the traditional mold.

Walker Edison Wood 58-inch TV Console features:

  • Stylish, contemporary design
  • Rich, textured finish
  • Adjustable shelves allow ample storage space for A/V components
  • Cable management is designed to run cords in the back of the TV stand

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Lorex Home Center

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

From $70
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Walker Edison

About the Author