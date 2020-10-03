LectroFan’s white noise machine has 20 sounds at an Amazon low of $32

Amazon is offering the LectroFan White Noise Sound Machine for $32.17 shipped. Down from $50, today’s deal marks a new all-time low and saves you 35% overall. If you have trouble falling asleep at night, then a sound machine could be your path to sweet dreams. LectroFan is one of the most trusted brands when it comes to noise machines, and it even comes with a “1,000-day satisfaction guarantee.” There are 20 unique non-looping fan and white noise sounds here, ensuring that you can easily pick out the best background noise to fall asleep to. Plus, the built-in timer ensures it doesn’t run all night long. Rated 4.5/5 stars.
The Vie Air High-Velocity Floor Fan is a great way to make noise and cool off a room at the same time. Obviously, there aren’t as many options here, outside of changing the fan speed. But, it’ll keep your room cool, double as a workout accessory, and generate white noise for $24 Prime shipped.
Keep things simple and just opt for a white noise machine at $21 Prime shipped to fall asleep easier. While it doesn’t pack the LectroFan namesake, this model sports 14 sleep machine soundtracks, a timer, and more to help you fall asleep and awake rested.
LectroFan White Noise Sound Machine features:
- Provides ten fan sounds and ten ambient noise variations, including White noise, Pink noise and brown noise
- Helps block disruptive environmental noises so you or your little one can fall asleep with ease
- Safe, solid-state design is powered by AC or USB and dynamically creates unique, non-repeating sounds with no moving parts
- Precise volume control allows you to set the perfect level for your unique environment
