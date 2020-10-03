LectroFan’s white noise machine has 20 sounds at an Amazon low of $32

Amazon is offering the LectroFan White Noise Sound Machine for $32.17 shipped. Down from $50, today’s deal marks a new all-time low and saves you 35% overall. If you have trouble falling asleep at night, then a sound machine could be your path to sweet dreams. LectroFan is one of the most trusted brands when it comes to noise machines, and it even comes with a “1,000-day satisfaction guarantee.” There are 20 unique non-looping fan and white noise sounds here, ensuring that you can easily pick out the best background noise to fall asleep to. Plus, the built-in timer ensures it doesn’t run all night long. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

The Vie Air High-Velocity Floor Fan is a great way to make noise and cool off a room at the same time. Obviously, there aren’t as many options here, outside of changing the fan speed. But, it’ll keep your room cool, double as a workout accessory, and generate white noise for $24 Prime shipped.

Keep things simple and just opt for a white noise machine at $21 Prime shipped to fall asleep easier. While it doesn’t pack the LectroFan namesake, this model sports 14 sleep machine soundtracks, a timer, and more to help you fall asleep and awake rested.

LectroFan White Noise Sound Machine features:

Provides ten fan sounds and ten ambient noise variations, including White noise, Pink noise and brown noise

Helps block disruptive environmental noises so you or your little one can fall asleep with ease

Safe, solid-state design is powered by AC or USB and dynamically creates unique, non-repeating sounds with no moving parts

Precise volume control allows you to set the perfect level for your unique environment

