Bass’ Friends and Family Sale cuts extra 30% off fall boots, boat shoes, more

- Oct. 5th 2020 12:51 pm ET

The Bass Friends and Family Sale takes an extra 30% off select styles with promo code FRIENDS30 at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of our top picks from this sale is the men’s Duclair Duck Boots that are currently marked down to $104. For comparison, these boots were originally priced at $149. This style is waterproof, which is great for fall weather and are cushioned to promote all-day comfort. They’re also a classic piece that you can wear for years to come and pair nicely with jeans or khaki pants alike. Plus, if you’re looking for a women’s style the Eastport Duck Boots look very similar and are marked down to $91. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Bass.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

