Score Neato’s laser-guided robotic vacuum for $300 (Save $130), more from $200

- Oct. 6th 2020 2:17 pm ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the Neato Botvac D4 Robotic Vacuum for $299.99 shipped. Typically fetching $430, today’s offer is good for $130 in savings, matches our previous mention for the best we’ve seen since January, and comes within $1 of the all-time low. Neato’s robotic vacuum features a 75-minute runtime and makes the most of each cleaning session with a laser-guided navigation system to intelligently make its way around your home. There’s also Alexa control onboard, allowing you to summon the digital assistant to ensure you won’t even have to lift a finger to tackle the chores. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 1,200 customers. Head below the fold for more.

Also on sale today, Verizon Wireless is currently offering the Anker Eufy RoboVac 35C Robotic Vacuum for $199.99 shipped. Down from its $300 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 33% in savings, comes within $21 of the all-time low, and is the best we’ve seen this year. While you won’t find laser-guided navigation, this one packs Alexa and Assistant control, 1500Pa suction, and a 100-minute runtime. Rated 4.2/5 stars from 330 customers.

Or if you’d prefer to do the vacuuming yourself, LG’s A9 Stick Vac is currently marked down to $280 in refurbished condition. Doubling as a handheld vacuum too, it was originally priced at $750 with today’s offer marking the best we’ve seen. Find even more deals over in our home goods guide, as well.

Neato Botvac D4 Robotic Vacuum features:

Clean your carpet, hardwood and tile floors remotely with this self-navigating Neato Botvac D4 robotic vacuum. Customize its path through an app on your phone so it avoids certain areas while it expertly cleans others. This Neato Botvac D4 robotic vacuum operates for up to 75 minutes on a single charge.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Lorex Home Center

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Neato Robotics

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go