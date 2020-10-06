Score Neato’s laser-guided robotic vacuum for $300 (Save $130), more from $200

Amazon is currently offering the Neato Botvac D4 Robotic Vacuum for $299.99 shipped. Typically fetching $430, today’s offer is good for $130 in savings, matches our previous mention for the best we’ve seen since January, and comes within $1 of the all-time low. Neato’s robotic vacuum features a 75-minute runtime and makes the most of each cleaning session with a laser-guided navigation system to intelligently make its way around your home. There’s also Alexa control onboard, allowing you to summon the digital assistant to ensure you won’t even have to lift a finger to tackle the chores. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 1,200 customers. Head below the fold for more.

Also on sale today, Verizon Wireless is currently offering the Anker Eufy RoboVac 35C Robotic Vacuum for $199.99 shipped. Down from its $300 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 33% in savings, comes within $21 of the all-time low, and is the best we’ve seen this year. While you won’t find laser-guided navigation, this one packs Alexa and Assistant control, 1500Pa suction, and a 100-minute runtime. Rated 4.2/5 stars from 330 customers.

Or if you’d prefer to do the vacuuming yourself, LG’s A9 Stick Vac is currently marked down to $280 in refurbished condition. Doubling as a handheld vacuum too, it was originally priced at $750 with today’s offer marking the best we’ve seen. Find even more deals over in our home goods guide, as well.

Neato Botvac D4 Robotic Vacuum features:

Clean your carpet, hardwood and tile floors remotely with this self-navigating Neato Botvac D4 robotic vacuum. Customize its path through an app on your phone so it avoids certain areas while it expertly cleans others. This Neato Botvac D4 robotic vacuum operates for up to 75 minutes on a single charge.

