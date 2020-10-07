Upgrade your smartphone videography game with a $71 3-axis gimbal

- Oct. 7th 2020 5:32 pm ET

0

Renshinus (95% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Hohem 3-axis Smartphone Gimbal for $71.20 shipped with the code 20OFFMOBILE at checkout. Down from $89, today’s deal is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked in a while on a 3-axis gimbal. Whether you’re trying to shoot pictures out of a moving car or just wanting to capture smooth video while walking, a gimbal is the best way to do it. This model can hold up to an iPhone 11 Pro (or equivalent), allowing you to stabilize just about any smartphone on the market. The included carrying case keeps things nice and tidy when not being used, and you’ll even find a tripod base attachment to hold the gimbal upright when you set it down. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Save some cash when opting for the Zhiyun Smooth X. This smartphone gimbal also doubles as a selfie stick, giving you a dual-function device. Essentially, it’s very similar to the model above, though the overall size and payload is a bit lower. Size can be a big factor here, as the bigger the gimbal, the easier it (can) be to hold and control, so do keep that in mind. But, at $60, it’s a killer value, which is exactly what we thought in our hands-on review.

However, at just $18 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon, picking up this smartphone tripod is a more budget-focused way to upgrade your mobile photography game. It includes a Bluetooth shutter remote and it’ll hold your smartphone stationary when taking pictures or video. This can be great to take photos of your entire family on vacation or even just when shooting long exposures.

Hohem Smartphone Gimbal features:

Proudly present the updated Hohem gimbal stabilizer. This stabilizer features a newly developed “inception” mode that would able to vertically rotate your phone 360° spontaneously when filming, giving you the master-like video-making experience. It is the all-in-one tool for storytellers like you.

Lorex Home Center

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit your iPhone or Android device within this guide, including but not limited to cases, batteries, cables, and more. Occasionally, you'll find more niche accessories like headphones, speakers, and drones here as well.

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

