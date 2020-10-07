Self-closing doors adorn Rivet’s Modern Media Cabinet: $144 (Reg. $250)

- Oct. 7th 2020 4:27 pm ET

$144
0

Amazon is offering its Rivet Modern Media Cabinet for $144.06 shipped. That’s $106 off what it’s been averaging and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $39. If you’re in need of some storage, this stylish media cabinet is here to save the day. It features three cabinets, two shelves, and self-closing cabinet doors. A white finish surrounds the piece helping its dark cabinet doors to pop. Amazon backs this furniture piece with a 1-year warranty. Reviews are still rolling in, but Rivet is reputable.

If your new media cabinet is headed for area where there’s not an outlet behind it, you may want to grab this cord cover kit for $16 when clipping the on-page coupon. I’ve used this specific solution and am happy to report that it has done the trick on several occasions. Buyers will receive 157 inches of cord cover alongside a wide variety of connectors.

Today’s purchase could pair nicely with the deal we found on Amazon’s Rivet Rubberwood Table Lamp. You can score it for 27% off, which yields a price of $51.50. It boasts mid-century modern styling that pairs brushed steel with a black base.

Amazon Rivet Modern Media Cabinet features:

This media cabinet features 3 cabinets and 2 shelves for plenty of storage. Self-closing cabinet doors help you avoid damage and clutter. An all-over light finish means that this cabinet can blend in any living room, den, or media room, making it the perfect space for all your entertainment items.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Lorex Home Center

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$144
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Rivet

About the Author