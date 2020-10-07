Self-closing doors adorn Rivet’s Modern Media Cabinet: $144 (Reg. $250)

Amazon is offering its Rivet Modern Media Cabinet for $144.06 shipped. That’s $106 off what it’s been averaging and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $39. If you’re in need of some storage, this stylish media cabinet is here to save the day. It features three cabinets, two shelves, and self-closing cabinet doors. A white finish surrounds the piece helping its dark cabinet doors to pop. Amazon backs this furniture piece with a 1-year warranty. Reviews are still rolling in, but Rivet is reputable.

If your new media cabinet is headed for area where there’s not an outlet behind it, you may want to grab this cord cover kit for $16 when clipping the on-page coupon. I’ve used this specific solution and am happy to report that it has done the trick on several occasions. Buyers will receive 157 inches of cord cover alongside a wide variety of connectors.

Today’s purchase could pair nicely with the deal we found on Amazon’s Rivet Rubberwood Table Lamp. You can score it for 27% off, which yields a price of $51.50. It boasts mid-century modern styling that pairs brushed steel with a black base.

Amazon Rivet Modern Media Cabinet features:

This media cabinet features 3 cabinets and 2 shelves for plenty of storage. Self-closing cabinet doors help you avoid damage and clutter. An all-over light finish means that this cabinet can blend in any living room, den, or media room, making it the perfect space for all your entertainment items.

